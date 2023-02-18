News you can trust since 1877
Body found in search for missing 23-year-old woman from Hartlepool

Officers searching for a missing woman from Hartlepool have sadly found a body.

By Pamela Bilalova
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 11:23am

Chloe Carney, 23, was last seen in the Rift House area of the town at around 11pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement that Chloe’s family have been contacted after a body was found on Saturday morning (February 18).

Cleveland Police said: “Officers searching for missing 23 year old Chloe Carney from Hartlepool have sadly found a body this morning.

“Chloe's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

HartlepoolCleveland Police