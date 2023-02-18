Body found in search for missing 23-year-old woman from Hartlepool
Officers searching for a missing woman from Hartlepool have sadly found a body.
Chloe Carney, 23, was last seen in the Rift House area of the town at around 11pm.
Cleveland Police said in a statement that Chloe’s family have been contacted after a body was found on Saturday morning (February 18).
Cleveland Police said: “Officers searching for missing 23 year old Chloe Carney from Hartlepool have sadly found a body this morning.
“Chloe's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”