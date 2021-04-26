A body has been found in the search for Darren Blyth

Extensive searches by police, family, friends and strangers were carried out after the beloved teacher left his home in Trimdon Station on Wednesday, April 14, and didn’t return.

His family launched a huge social media appeal in the hope of bringing Darren, who was a popular biology teacher at Stokesley School in Middlesbrough, home safe.

Sadly, Durham Constabulary has now confirmed the body of a man was recovered from the Hawthorn area yesterday evening (Sunday, April 25).

Formal identification has yet to take place, but officers believe it to be that of the 55-year-old dad.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Darren’s family have been informed and are being supported by the police.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Darren’s family at this difficult time.”