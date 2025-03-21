A body has been “sadly found” following the disappearance of a Hartlepool man.

Andrew Dignen, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at 9.20am.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “Shortly before 2pm today, Friday, 21st March, the body of a man was sadly found in woodland at the Hart to Haswell Walkway.

“While no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing Andrew Dignen, aged 36, from Hartlepool, have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”