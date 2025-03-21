Body found in the search for missing Hartlepool man Andrew Dignen

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:16 BST

A body has been “sadly found” following the disappearance of a Hartlepool man.

Andrew Dignen, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, March 18, at 9.20am.

There was later a reported sighting of him entering the Hart to Haswell Walkway, at Ocean Drive, around 10.30am the same day.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “Shortly before 2pm today, Friday, 21st March, the body of a man was sadly found in woodland at the Hart to Haswell Walkway.

A body has been found on the Hart to Haswell Walkway following the disappearance of a 36-year-old Hartlepool man.

“While no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing Andrew Dignen, aged 36, from Hartlepool, have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

