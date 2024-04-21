Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion of 'suspected hazardous substance' on Hartlepool beach
Bomb disposal experts were called upon to carry out a controlled explosion after the discovery of a “suspected hazardous substance” inside a bottle.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Saturday: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) transported a suspected hazardous substance to Seaton Carew beach this afternoon.
"The EOD then carried out a safe and controlled explosion of the substance which was located inside a bottle.
"We want to thank you for your patience and co-operation while the substance was safely disposed of.”
Further details of the incidents are expected to be confirmed shortly.