Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion of 'suspected hazardous substance' on Hartlepool beach

Bomb disposal experts were called upon to carry out a controlled explosion after the discovery of a “suspected hazardous substance” inside a bottle.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Apr 2024, 08:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Saturday: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) transported a suspected hazardous substance to Seaton Carew beach this afternoon.

"The EOD then carried out a safe and controlled explosion of the substance which was located inside a bottle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want to thank you for your patience and co-operation while the substance was safely disposed of.”

Further details of the incidents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton Carew