Bombardment of Hartlepool remembered at special historical events hosted by Heugh Battery Museum
One of the darkest days of Hartlepool’s past was remembered by offering a window into the town's history.
This week marked the 107th anniversary of the Bombardment of Hartlepool, a deadly dawn attack on December 16, 1914, which saw German Navy ships opening fire on the town, claiming the lives of some 130 adults and children.
Poignant commemorations took place to mark the date on Thursday, which saw dignitaries and guests invited to plant a small wooden cross with a poppy and the name of individual victims around the memorial in Redheugh Gardens.
And the centenary of the Redheugh Gardens memorial itself was marked by the Heugh Battery Museum, with an exhibition running from Friday, December 17, until Sunday, December 19.
Local historians were at the event on Friday and are there again on Sunday, with Saturday featuring the Time Bandits historical re-enactment group giving visitors an insight into what life was like at the time of the bombardment.