This week marked the 107th anniversary of the Bombardment of Hartlepool, a deadly dawn attack on December 16, 1914, which saw German Navy ships opening fire on the town, claiming the lives of some 130 adults and children.

And the centenary of the Redheugh Gardens memorial itself was marked by the Heugh Battery Museum, with an exhibition running from Friday, December 17, until Sunday, December 19.

Bev Palin of re-enactment group Time Bandits, playing the only surviving World War One trench organ, at the Heugh Battery museum on Saturday.

Local historians were at the event on Friday and are there again on Sunday, with Saturday featuring the Time Bandits historical re-enactment group giving visitors an insight into what life was like at the time of the bombardment.

John Sadler and Bev Palin of the re-enactment group Time Bandits at the Heugh Battery Museum on Saturday.

Local artist and author Ian Lightfoot with his latrest book 'Healthfull Hartlepool' at the Heugh Battery museum on Saturday.