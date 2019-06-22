Bonny boys steal the show in Greatham Feast's baby competition
Let’s hear it for the boys! These beautiful babies stole the show at a village baby show.
All of the winners in this year’s Greatham Feast Baby Show were boys.
Village mums proudly showed off their bundles of joy at Greatham Community Centre joined by friends and relatives.
Gorgeous Dalton Jett Begley, aged five months, was named the overall winner taking home the rosette and trophy after winning the 0-six months section.
Proud mum El Sands, 31, who lives in the village, said: “We are very happy to have won the overall title.
“I entered because it is tradition in Greatham. His dad will be over the moon.”
The show was split into four categories for children aged from birth up to 30months.
Other winners were mum Faye Hutchinson and eight-month-old River George, who won the six to 12months category, Sophie Leigh Smith and 10-month old George Oliver Smith.
One-year-old twins Archie and Jack Innes won the 12-18 months section while Ralphie Flounders was named winner of the 18-30 months category.
They all received a rosette and prizes of £20, with second and third places getting £15 and £10.
The judges were two Hartlepool community midwives, who were presented with a bouquet of flowers each from the Greatham Feast Committee.
Cheryl Hutchinson of the feast committee said: “It has been lovely. Before the show the children paraded through the village and went to a church service then afterwards the parents and babies came here.”
Greatham Feast this year runs until Sunday, with community activities organised by local volunteers.
The big day today, known as “feast day” when the village will gather on the green for entertainment, games and competitions in the afternoon, plus a live band on the night.
It is back to the green tomorrow for an afternoon of sports games for people of all ages.
Cheryl added: “We will be on the green from seven in the morning until probably half past midnight then back again on Sunday morning.”