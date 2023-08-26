News you can trust since 1877
Book about Adolf Hitler's yacht and its Hartlepool links raises money for the RNLI

The proceeds of a book telling the story of Hitler's royal yacht and its links to Hartlepool have been donated to charity.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST
Author Mick Coverdale presents his cheque to RNLI trainee crew member Danielle Austin.Author Mick Coverdale presents his cheque to RNLI trainee crew member Danielle Austin.
The Aviso Grille was seized by the British at the end of the Second World War and was berthed in Hartlepool’s old Harbour Dock in 1946.

It soon became a tourist attraction with adults being charged a shilling and children sixpence for a look around the vessel.Proceeds from Hitler’s Royal Yacht and the Hartlepool Connection, which took author Mick Coverdale around about eight months to write, have been donated to the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Mick, 73, said: “I'm delighted to support the work of the volunteer crew members at the lifeboat station who do an amazing job and I would like to thank local author John Riddle for his support whilst I was writing the book and everyone who bought a copy."

Branch RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook thanked Mick for his £425 donation.

