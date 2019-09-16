Boost for ambitious Hartlepool Waterfront development plans as deal signed
Ambitious plans for the multi-million pound development of Hartlepool’s Waterfront have received a major boost with the signing of a landmark agreement.
Hartlepool Borough Council and The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that commits them to working in partnership.
The long-term plan for the Waterfront and the surrounding area is to develop a major visitor attraction, hotel and leisure facilities on five acres of land which incorporates the site of the now demolished Jacksons Landing shopping complex.
The partnership aims to create a mix of civic, cultural, and leisure attractions to complement existing restaurants, cafes and bars across the marina area, securing £30million of investment.
The MoU was signed by Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Professor Dominic Tweddle, Director-General of The National Museum of the Royal Navy, on the Captain’s Table aboard the iconic HMS Trincomalee, the oldest warship still afloat in Europe and centrepiece of The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.
Councillor Moore said: “I am delighted to have signed the MoU, which shows just how determined we are to deliver on our ambitious regeneration plans for the town.
“The arrival of The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool in the summer of 2016 was a major coup for the town.”