A CGI of the planned JDR Cables factory at Cambois.

Councillors on Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee have approved a planning application for an offshore wind farm cable factory at Cambois, near Blyth, in a meeting this week.

JDR Cables, which makes high-voltage cables to connect to offshore wind farms and also has a site here in Hartlepool, announced plans to build the factory in September last year.

It said the Northumberland expansion would supply its Headland site, where around 270 people work, with state-of-the-art cable cores and high voltage underwater cabling.

Speaking after this week’s meeting, deputy county council leader Richard Wearmouth, who is also cabinet member for resources, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming one of the most advanced subsea cable manufacturing facilities in the world into the county.

“This brand-new facility will focus on renewable energy products and services, which is crucial towards the county’s carbon neutral plans.

“It’s also the latest step in Northumberland’s new green industrial renaissance.

"Where once we had heavy industry we’re now seeing a new wave of renewable manufacturing plants coming to the area, bringing jobs and prosperity.”

Around 200 jobs are expected to be created in Northumberland.

Support for the £130m scheme came from the Government’s £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme and private investment.