Boris Johnson's parliament suspension in run up to Brexit splits opinion in Hartlepool

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture by Neil Hall/PA Wire

The Queen approved Boris Johnson's plan for an extended suspension of Parliament, in a move which will hamper efforts by MPs to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister will temporarily close down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14, when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of Parliament.

The Queen approved the order to prorogue Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

The Mail’s poll asking ‘Is the Prime Minister right to suspend parliament so close to the Brexit deadline?’ received almost 1,000 votes with 55% answering no and the remaining 45% agreeing with the decision.

Here’s what readers had to say about the decision:

Dave Headlam: “Democracy is honouring the referendum result and getting on with getting Britain working again not arguing amongst ourselves.”

Tom Feeney: “Whichever side of the fence you're on with Brexit, this is an attack on the very thing that people who voted leave have been pushing since the referendum result, our democracy. This act by the Tory government is an assault on our democracy. Democracy and sovereignty mean nothing if a few rich men down south can hijack parliament so easily.”

Scott Collin: “What do the MPs think they can achieve in three weeks when they've had three years to sort it out.”

Mary Donoghue: “What's the good if they won't do a deal, something had to be done. It couldn't go on forever.”

Andrew Cooper: “This isn't an action benefiting anybody. Regardless of personal views, it's an attack on British democracy and every person's rights.”