Boy, 10, suffers serious injuries following collision with car in Hartlepool

He was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment following the incident in Jesmond Gardens, in Hartlepool, at around 5.30pm on Friday, August 19.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or any motorist with dash cam footage to contact them.

The force said in a statement late on Friday night: “Police are appealing for witnesses and footage including CCTV, dash cam and mobile phone footage following a collision involving a 10-year-old boy in Hartlepool.

A boy was seriously injured following a collision with a a car in Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 19.

“The incident happened around 5.30pm today, Friday 19th August, on Jesmond Gardens, involving a green Mercedes and a 10-year-old boy, who was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious head injuries.

“Any witnesses or anyone with footage is asked to contact Sergeant Sara Allison on 101, quoting reference number 147305.