The charity, which launched in 2017 in memory of six-year-old Bradley, will take over Thompson Park, Southwick, in aid of its Super Brad’s Pad appeal.

Work is underway on the five-bedroom luxury holiday home in Scarborough, which will give poorly children and their families somewhere special to spend time together and make precious memories.

Bradley, who died after battling rare and aggressive Neuroblastoma cancer, spent fond family trips in the Yorkshire town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His brave fight against illness inspired his loved ones to launch in a charity in his honour, which is dedicated to supporting poorly children with fundraising for equipment and treatment not available on the NHS, and their families.

The charity’s event on Saturday, July 16, will be held in association with Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of The Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Bradley loved fun days so it’s a fitting tribute to him. He would love to see families having a great time while raising money for a fantastic cause.

“We want Super Brad’s Pad to be a special place kids will love to visit and somewhere families can make memories of special times together.

Bradley Lowery lost his cancer fight on July 7, 2017.

“We hope it will be a gorgeous, sunny day for people to get out, have fun and raise money for poorly children.”

The event, which is free to attend, is happening between 11.30am and 4.30pm on Saturday, July 16.

There will be something for all ages to enjoy – from classic cars to funfair rides and refreshments.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured outside the charity's offices in Blackhall.

Bradley, of Blackhall, was a huge Sunderland AFC fan and his cancer journey was followed by football fans across the North East and beyond.

In 2013, parents Gemma and Carl Lowery launched an online fundraising appeal with a view to getting their son treatment in America.

The campaign raised more than £1million, with the money then providing a funding base for the charity’s work after Bradley’s passing in July 2017.

Gemma and Carl welcomed baby girl Gracie-Mae to their family last November. They are also parents to Kieran.

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.