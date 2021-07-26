Bradley Lowery Foundation seeks design ideas for new holiday home

Gemma Lowery at Super Brad's Pad

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is currently building a five-bedroom luxury holiday home for poorly children – Super Brad’s Pad - in Scarborough.

Six-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, lost his life in July 2017 after a brave battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

Before his death, Bradley's family and friends pledged to cement his legacy by helping other children suffering life-changing illnesses.

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.

The holiday home location has been especially chosen as it was one of Bradley’s favourite places to visit.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and founder of the foundation, is inviting children aged between two and 16 to design the bedrooms at the pad.

She said: “Bradley loved visiting Scarborough and we would like this holiday home to be a special place kids will love to visit and somewhere families can make memories of special times together.

“We came up with the idea of having kids themselves designing their dream bedrooms and we want them to have the wow factor, so they can let their imaginations run wild.”

She added: “We want people to share their designs with us by email or on social media and then we will get members of the public to vote for their favourites.

“We can’t wait to see what the kids who enter come up with!”

All designs must include space for a double bed and be easily accessible for wheelchairs – the rest is up to the designers!

Finished designs can be sent by email to [email protected] or send them in a message on the charity’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram profiles.

A video with more information is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zpYRetyRLg

Since 2017, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3m for dozens of poorly children, donated over £200,000 to research into childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs.

To find out more information about getting involved in the building of Super Brad’s Pad, email [email protected]