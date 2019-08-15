Bradley Lowery's Dad pledges to make son proud in Great North Run charity campaign
The legacy of young Bradley Lowery has inspired countless fundraisers across the North East and the rest of the UK.
And next month, his brave fight will spur on one determined runner to reach his half-marathon finish line.
Bradley, from Blackhall, died months after his sixth birthday in 2017 after a hard-fought battle with neuroblastoma cancer.
Since his death, a Foundation set up in his name has worked alongside families with different challenge to raise awareness and fundraising for a variety of campaigns.
The charity’s work was inspired by Bradley’s love and care for other children, which never wavered even while he was receiving his own treatment.
Now Bradley’s dad, Carl Lowery, has pledged to continue his son’s legacy in taking on the 2019 Great North Run on Sunday, September 8.
Dad-of-two Carl said: “I’m really looking forward to running the Great North Run and more importantly, raising money for the Foundation.
“I hope to make Bradley proud and continue his legacy. My wife does an amazing job, day in day out with the foundation and this is me doing my bit too.”
Carl set himself a £250 fundraising target for the Foundation, and thanks to the kindness of the charity’s supporters he has already made more than £300.
He last took on the GNR in 2014 to raise money for his son’s treatment. Bradley, who was 3 at the time, watched the race from his hospital bed with mum Gemma.
A message on Carl’s JustGiving page added: “We will support families through their fundraising campaign in order to help achieve their targets.”