Bradley Lowery's family celebrate first Christmas with baby Gracie-Mae and make 'special memories'

Bradley, from Blackhall, captured the hearts of the nation with his brave fight against neuroblastoma cancer. He passed away in July 2017, aged six.

His parents Gemma and Carl Lowery were showered with messages of love and support when they announced they were expecting a new baby earlier this year.

And this Christmas, the Lowery family made some ‘special memories’ alongside their baby girl, that mum Gemma has described as ‘bittersweet’ due to her own dad suffering terminal cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie-Mae, who was seven weeks old on Christmas Day, weighed 8lb 9oz when she was born in November and wore a body suit with the poignant words ‘hand picked for Earth by my brother in heaven’ in cute pictures released on the Bradley Lowery Foundation's Facebook page.

Gemma and Carl, who are also parents to Kieran, set up the charity in the wake of Bradley’s passing.

Posting a Christmas photo and message on the Foundation Facebook page on Tuesday, December 28, Gemma said: “Hi everyone, I hope you all had a lovely Christmas. Mine was bittersweet.

Gracie-Mae Lowery at two weeks old, left, and brother Bradley.

"My first Christmas with our beautiful princess Gracie-Mae but it was my last Christmas with my amazing dad as he has terminal cancer.

“As a family we made the most of it and had a lovely day making special memories that will last a life time.

“The photo is of Gracie seven weeks old on Christmas Day she is getting so big our little chubby chops. She has brought so much joy, laughter, and happiness back into our lives.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come.