Brave Hartlepool girl and family back Children with Cancer UK festive awareness campaign

The grateful family of a girl who has battled back from cancer are supporting a new festive awareness campaign.

Isabellah Owen, from Hartlepool, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in August 2021 when aged just three.

A tumour was discovered in her nasal passage after Isabellah’s parents, Amy and Robert, took her to A&E following breathing difficulties.

Isabellah and her family then spent periods of time away from home when she was receiving treatment during the Christmas season.

Isabellah Owen and her family are backing a Children with Cancer UK awareness campaign this Christmas after her own battle against the illness.

After 12 months of gruelling treatment, Isabellah was officially declared in remission in September 2022.

Now Isabellah and Amy feature in a video campaign from Children with Cancer UK.

Amy explained: “Isabellah will continue to have regular scans and monitoring but is now back at school and enjoying her life as a child.

"We personally know how for young cancer patients their cancer journey may mean they’re not able to fully experience the joy of the festive season.

Brave Isabellah Owen smiles following hospital treatment.

"So we’re proud to support this new campaign from Children with Cancer UK.”

Children with Cancer UK hopes the video will inspire viewers to donate, fundraise and show their support for the charity’s vital work and scientific research.

Jo Elvin, the chief executive at Children with Cancer UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Isabellah and Amy for sharing their story and we hope it inspires people to donate or fundraise this December.”

While more than eight in 10 children diagnosed with cancer in the United Kingdom survive, it is still one of the leading causes of death for children and young people.

For more information about Children with Cancer UK and how to take part in fundraising activities, visit www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk.