Brave seven-year-old boy inspires others to join Stoma Awareness Day
A young schoolboy with a hidden disability is campaigning to raise awareness and combat stigmas surrounding the health condition he is battling against.
Jack Dale, seven, has been living with an ileostomy stoma bag and feeding tube since January 2022 after suffering from severe constipation since birth.
A stoma is a surgical opening on the stomach that diverts the flow of faeces or urine and is used to treat a range of illnesses.
According to Colostomy UK, 1 in 335 people of all ages are currently living with a stoma bag in the UK yet it is not often recognised or discussed.
Jack’s mum, Zoe Dale, said: “It’s a hard situation having to explain to him why he has it.”
Jack, who attends Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, in Shotton Colliery, has suffered a loss in confidence since getting the stoma bag fitted, hiding it from his friends and teachers.
Zoe said: “His confidence was trashed. It was so low.”
She added: “It has been so difficult for him.”
Despite his struggles this year, Jack has continued playing the one sport he loves – football.
Jack plays for Shotton Colts under 7s team which has helped him regain a lot of the confidence he initially lost.
Zoe said: “He absolutely loves his football, he wouldn’t stop playing it for the world.”
This Stoma Awareness Day, which is taking place on Saturday, October 1, players from football teams across Shotton Colliery and Trimdon, in County Durham, are wearing purple bands to show their support.
So far, 450 bands with #stomaaware on them have been ordered and will be distributed to the players by volunteers.
Plans are also being made to raise awareness at Jack’s school and are expected to include a “design your own stoma bag” while pupils are also expected to be encouraged to wear the colour purple.
Zoe said to her son: “If you want to raise awareness, we need to act on it.”
More information on Jack’s story can be found on Facebook at Jack's Stoma Journey.
To get involved with Stoma Awareness Day and raise awareness, see https://www.colostomyuk.org/get-involved/colostomy-day-2/#.