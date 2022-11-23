The support staff at Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, were thanked for their contributions to the school by trade union Unison at the Stars in our Schools celebration event.

Unison organised the celebration to acknowledge contributions made by catering and admin staff, cleaners, family support advisers and IT technicians.

Sarah Greenan, headteacher at Brougham Primary School, said: “We recently asked our children to reflect on the support they receive at school and it really brought a tear to the eye.”

Support staff and children at Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace.

She added: "I was left in no doubt that the work of employees at Brougham, goes well beyond, a child’s desk.”

Brougham Primary School is one of eight primary schools across Teesside which is under the AdAstra Academy Trust.

Chris Simmons, chair of Ad Astra Academy trust board, said, “Our teaching staff and school leaders do an amazing job across all of our schools, but we also have a wide range of support staff who are equally valued for the roles they play to help children learn, keep safe and healthy and make sure our schools run efficiently and smoothly."

He added: “We’ve supported this initiative for a number of years and we are delighted to team up with Unison once again to celebrate the work of the unsung heroes in our schools.”

Brougham Primary School headteacher Sarah Greenan.

Support staff at Brougham Primary School were shown a short film made by pupils and received a certificate and goodie bag from Unison area organiser Dawn Nicholson.

Teaching assistant and former Brougham pupil Hayley Barclay said: “We are told every day that we are appreciated but seeing the children saying lovely things about us and watching the video was wonderful.”

Michelle Allison, another teaching assistant and former pupil, said: “It makes the tough, stressful days more rewarding and worthwhile, and it was lovely to hear from the children about the impact that we have on them and that we really make a difference.”

