Plans have been drawn up to extend and increase capacity at a town cemetery to ensure its future use.

A masterplan has outlined proposals for the future of Stranton Cemetery and Crematorium, which has “reached a critical point in its lifespan.”

A report to go before the next meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee on Thursday, September 18, notes work is required to multiple elements of the site “to ensure it can continue to be used”.

It adds a “particularly pressing issue” is burial capacity and how future burials can continue to be accommodated on the site.

Proposals have therefore been brought forward to extend the 30-acre cemetery to the west of the existing site onto former allotments.

It is recommended work is completed in two phases, starting in 2028, which would provide “sufficient burial capacity for a further 20 years.”

The cost is estimated to be £1.25 million, although council chiefs noted further financial planning work is needed.

Other recommended improvements include installing above ground structures as part of the Garden of Remembrance for additional space for ashes burials.

Councillors at the meeting will be asked to agree to the recommendations outlining the future proposals for the site, while acknowledging “further work is needed to develop detailed implementation plans.”

The report from officers adds should Stranton not be extended, the lifespan of West View Cemetery, which has capacity for burials for approximately 48 years, would “fall significantly.”

The verdict comes following a report from independent company CDS Group, who were commissioned by the council to produce the document looking at future capacity for the site.