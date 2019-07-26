Business shows support for Bradley Lowery Foundation with striking tribute
A kind-hearted business has given it’s support to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
Car Styling Signs, based in Washington, has created a moving tribute to Bradley Lowery, who touched hearts around the world with the story of his cancer fight.
The inspiring youngster from Blackhall tragically lost his fight against neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017 at the age of just six.
His parents Gemma and Carl set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation in his memory to keep his legacy alive by supporting other poorly children and helping those who care for them.
During Bradley’s fight pictures of the youngster in his beloved Sunderland shirt moved football fans around the world.
And now his image is on the back of a van which will travel around the North East raising awareness of the work of the foundation.
Mum Gemma said she was delighted to see local businesses show support for the charity in such a way and encouraged others to do the same.
She said: “When Bradley passed, not many of you will know, I spoke to a spiritualist.
“Some of you might be strong believers, some might think it’s a load of codswallop.
“But I did it anyway, and she told me, that Bradley told her he was going to be on a bus.
“In 2018, Bradley was on the side of a bus, when the #ForBradcampaign was launched with SAFC.
“Skip to 2019 and look where he is now.
“Brian Mason from Car Styling Signs contacted me to let me know how he is supporting the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
“It’s is truly amazing, he said he has turned a few heads with it, I’m not surprised, it’s fantastic.
“Thank you so much Brian and everyone at Car Styling Signs for this.
“Raising awareness of childhood cancer is key to making changes needed.
“Seeing my babies face out there is a reminder that children do get cancer, children do die from it.
“If this is something you or your business would like to do, myself and BLF will fully support you.”