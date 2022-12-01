Call for 100 young people from Hartlepool to join ‘the trip of a lifetime’ at Tall Ship Races 2023
As Hartlepool looks forward to hosting the Tall Ships in 2023, a call has gone out for 100 young people aged 15-24 to represent the town in the races.
No sailing experience is needed for this once in a lifetime opportunity.
As a sail trainee, each participant will be an integral part of the team and will be under the wing of an experienced English-speaking crew.
There are two race options to choose from.
Race one is from Den Helder, in Holland, to Hartlepool from July 1–July 8.
Race two is from Hartlepool to Fredrikstad, Norway, July 8–July 17.
Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s event director for the racs, said: “This truly is the trip of a lifetime.
“You’ll be part of a great team, taking the helm, hoisting the sails, cooking for the crew, climbing the masts, looking for dolphins and spending the night watches observing the stars and getting to know your new friends.
“When you reach your destination you’ll be welcomed by the host port with a major event to celebrate the Tall Ships Race, with music stages, world food markets, fireworks and more!
“It’s a marvellous experience and you’ll make new friends from all over the world and learn a host of skills for life.”
The cost per person for Race one is £1,000 and Race two is £1,200. Hartlepool Tall Ships Team can provide advice on fundraising and seeking sponsorship support.
If you are aged 15-24, live in the borough of Hartlepool and are interested in taking part, visit www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk.
Under 18s must have their parents’ permission.