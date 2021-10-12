Can you find a home for the dogs left behind after lockdown?

But now the RSPCA is appealing for help to find new homes for those left behind.

New figures show the RSPCA rehomed 167 dogs across the region in 2020, including 23 in Tyne and Wear, 55 in Northumberland and 87 in County Durham.

The charity has christened this month Adoptober as it seeks to find new homes for its remaining charges.

Brodie

Dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “We saw an unprecedented level of interest in rehoming dogs from families who were spending more time at home and wanted the company of a furry friend.

“While most of our animals were snapped up quickly, there are some who have sadly been overlooked time and time again because of their colour, breed, age or background.”

Among those looking for new homes in the region are:

Snowflake

*Brodie – a 10-year-old Lakeland cross who came into the care of the RSPCA Northumberland West branch with just a few small tufts of fur and wounds from constantly scratching his irritated skin.

He is a happy and cheeky chap with a big personality and adores humans. He would love a home where he is the centre of attention and gets all the love and cuddles he deserves.

If you would like to know more about him, please call 07872 041733 or 07519 876 789 or email [email protected]

*Snowflake – an eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who came into RSPCA care with friend Patch. They had lived an isolated life, confined to the yard or a crate in dirty conditions.

Patch

Snowflake likes people and other dogs but staff at the RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre in Chester-le-Street feel she'd be best suited to a home as the only dog for now. She will need an owner with experience of bullbreeds.

For more information on Snowflake or to give her a loving home contact the RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre on [email protected]

*Patch – an eight year old, black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who will need to go to a local home as he will need to be brought back in to make sure he's comfortable.

He will be looking for an adult only home with no dogs or cats. Experience of bull breeds will be needed.

Marley

For more information on Patch, contact the RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre on [email protected]

*Marley – a three year old lurcher who came into the RSPCA’s care at Christmas 2018 after being found on the streets freezing and alone.

He was rehomed but sadly through no fault of his own, has been returned twice.

Marley needs to be the only animal in the house and cannot live with children.

If you would like to know more about him, please contact us on 07872 041733 or 07519 876 789. You can also email us on [email protected]

*Bliss – a one-year-old German Shepherd who had been locked in a shed on an allotment.

Bliss

She is a friendly and clever dog but will need some socialisation as she is still a little wary of strange noises and isn't used to living in a home environment.

If you would like to know more about Bliss, please call 07872 041733 or 07519 876 789. You can also email us on [email protected]