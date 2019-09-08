Can you help find missing James Casey?
Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a missing Hartlepool man.
By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 10:31
James Casey, 37, has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
He was last sighted in the Bruce Crescent and Clarence Road areas of Hartlepool.
He is described as a white male, 5 ft 11” tall with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 154264.