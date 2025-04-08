Just some of the past and present artistic visions of Hartlepool's future.Just some of the past and present artistic visions of Hartlepool's future.
'Can you picture this?' - 16 past and present artistic impressions of Hartlepool's future

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 31st Aug 2022, 17:55 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
A raft of ongoing development projects aim to revitalise Hartlepool by boosting employment, health and tourism.

Here we spotlight just some of what is proposed while also recalling artistic impressions of schemes from yesteryear which did not quite happen – yet.

The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation has taken over much of the planning powers for Hartlepool town centre and the surrounding area. Here is one image of how it imagines Maritime Avenue could look in the future.

1. Maritime Avenue

The newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation has taken over much of the planning powers for Hartlepool town centre and the surrounding area. Here is one image of how it imagines Maritime Avenue could look in the future. Photo: Other 3rd Party

HDC's work is aimed at complementing planned improvements after Hartlepool Borough Council was awarded £16.5m of Levelling Up money to regenerate Church Street by supporting the new Northern Film and TV Studios.

2. Church Street

HDC's work is aimed at complementing planned improvements after Hartlepool Borough Council was awarded £16.5m of Levelling Up money to regenerate Church Street by supporting the new Northern Film and TV Studios. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Here's an artist's impression of how the area could look from above once the new screen village is completed.

3. Aerial view

Here's an artist's impression of how the area could look from above once the new screen village is completed. Photo: Other 3rd Party

An artist's impression of how Hartlepool's Church Street could look as part of transformation plans announced in 2014.

4. Cafe culture

An artist's impression of how Hartlepool's Church Street could look as part of transformation plans announced in 2014. Photo: submitted

