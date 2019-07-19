Can you remember going to Carlton Camp: Former pupils from Hartlepool are being invited to step back in time
People are being urged to step back in time to remember their days at Carlton Camp.
The Hartlepool Borough Council-run site in the North Yorkshire Moors - now called Carlton Adventure - is holding a Reminiscence Fun Day on Saturday, August 3, from 10am to 3pm.
The event is a chance to recall memorable primary school days when most children got the chance to take part in an unforgettable week of outdoor pursuits at the site.
Carlton Adventure general manager Rachael Graham said: “The event promises to be a fantastic day of family fun and entertainment.
“We hope lots of people will come along and get involved in a whole host of activities, including many who attended as children.”
Activities at the fun day will include archery, a high ropes challenge, an indoor climbing wall and multi-sports.
There will also be a balloon artist, a bouncy castle and face painting.
A range of food and drink will be available to purchase throughout the day.
Transport is available but must be booked in advance by calling (01642) 712229.
Pick-ups will take place from Mill House Leisure Centre at 9.30am and from the Owton Lodge car park at 9.45am, arriving at Carlton Adventure at 10.30am.
The transport will leave to return to Hartlepool at 2pm, dropping off at the Owton Lodge at 2.45pm and Mill House at 3pm.
There is a charge of £10 for a family (2 adults and 3 children) or £3 per adult and £2 per child.