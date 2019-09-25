Can you spot yourself in these photos of Hartlepool United fans standing against racism at the Chesterfield match?
Hartlepool United fans held Love Pools Hate Racism cards high at the Chesterfield match following alleged racism at a previous game.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 09:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 10:50 am
The club issued the cards to supporters ahead of the clash with Chesterfield and these photos show the fans on Tuesday, September 24, holding the anti-discrimination signs at the match.
This follows alleged racist abuse from fans in the Victoria Park Town End aimed at the Dover Athletic players following their opening goal scored by Inih Effiong at Saturday’s home game.