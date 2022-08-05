Sandra Wood had her hair shaved off to raise money for West View Lodge Care Home, on West View Road, whose nearest defibrillator is at Hartlepool Rovers Football Club, 250 yards away.

Vickie, 31, spoke of how urgently the care home needs a defibrillator: "There was a patient downstairs and we needed one, so one of the girls had to run along to the central club for it.

"But I just think, what if it’s getting used.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer survivor Sandra Wood had her head shaved for charity at West View Lodge, Hartlepool.

Fifty-eight-year-old Sandra was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer three years ago at the age of 55.

Since then, she has undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy and has had one breast removed.

Sandra’s daughter, Vickie Wood, who has worked at West View Lodge for five years, said: “A lot of people knew my mam’s story, so I put a sponsor form on Facebook and she made £800 in the last week and a half to two weeks."

Sandra’s cancer is in remission but she is still struggling with nerve pain and a frozen shoulder; stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint.

Cancer survivor Sandra Wood had her head shaved for charity at West View Lodge. Here, she is pictured before the shave.

Vickie said: "It was a struggle every day really.

"At the time as well, my dad was suffering with mental health problems, but he’s overcome all of that now since my mam has the all clear."

The last three years have been a struggle for Vickie and her family, with Sandra still receiving treatment for her pain.

Vickie has supported her mum through everything, taking Sandra to each appointment and session over the years. During the pandemic however, Vickie found it harder to be with her mum.

Cancer survivor Sandra Wood (centre) at West View Lodge with her daughter Vikki Wood and granddaughter Deacie Lyth, aged 10.

Vickie said: "The virus came around so we couldn’t go to the radiotherapy sessions with her.

"I was pregnant at the time with my little boy so she couldn’t even come into the labour room with me.”

All donations so far have been made in cash via a sponsor form which can be found on Vickie’s Facebook page.