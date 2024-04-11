Car crashes into Hartlepool convenience store

A Hartlepool business has been forced to temporarily close its doors to the public after a car drove into the front of the store.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Cleveland Police arrived at the scene of a crash at the One Stop, in Forester Close, Seaton Carew, on Wednesday, April 10, at 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A car had driven through the front window of the One Stop convenience store, believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

"The woman driver isn’t believed to have sustained any injuries.”

The One Stop, in Forester Close, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, remains closed to the public after a car crashed into the front of the store.

The One Stop closed its doors to the public on Wednesday following the incident and remains closed on Thursday.

In a notice on the door, the One Stop said: “Due to unforeseen circumstance, we are closed today and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The One Stop does not wish to comment at this time.

