Car crashes into Hartlepool convenience store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police arrived at the scene of a crash at the One Stop, in Forester Close, Seaton Carew, on Wednesday, April 10, at 5.30pm.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A car had driven through the front window of the One Stop convenience store, believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.
"The woman driver isn’t believed to have sustained any injuries.”
The One Stop closed its doors to the public on Wednesday following the incident and remains closed on Thursday.
In a notice on the door, the One Stop said: “Due to unforeseen circumstance, we are closed today and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The One Stop does not wish to comment at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.