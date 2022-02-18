The Rusty Nailers, a group of fans of the classic British TVR sports car, gave £1,000 from a recent charity auction to the Gemma Lee fund.

The fund for Gemma, wife of Pools boss Graeme Lee, is trying to raise £120,000 for trial drug treatment for an inoperable brain tumour.

When Kim Dickson, one of the members of Rusty Nailers and a lifelong Pools fan, suddenly passed away they decided to raise funds this year in her honour.

Marcus Chalmers and Jeff Dickson presented Graeme Lee with a £1000 cheque yesterday for the Gemma Lee fund. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool United.

They were backed by sponsorship from fellow TVR car club Blackpool Thunder who along with individuals and the TVR car club donated items for auction.

The two groups meet annually in Scotland for a weekend tour and raise funds through charity auctions.

Kim’s husband, Jeff, generously offered to give the £1,000 raised to the Gemma Lee Fund, which is something he said Kim would have been pleased with.

Hartlepool United said: “We should like to say a huge thank you to the Rusty Nailers and Blackpool Thunder.”

Gemma, a 40-year-old, mum of two young children was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma in 2019.

Supporters are trying to raise money to help pay for trial drugs which have been having a positive impact but cost £5,000 a month.

So far the fund stands at more than £87,000

Crystal Palace donated a significant sum of money to the fund when they recently played Hartlepool in the FA Cup after hearing of Gemma’s story.

To give to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/warriorgl365

