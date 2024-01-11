Investigations are under way after an early morning caravan fire at a holiday park on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

In the early hours of Tuesday, January 9, emergency services arrived at Crimdon Dene Caravan Park after reports of a fire at around 4am that caused “significant damage”.

Durham Constabulary said: “Emergency services attended a fire at Crimdon Dene Caravan Park at around 4am on Tuesday, January 9.

"Significant damage was caused to a caravan.

The scene of a caravan fire on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

"An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of the fire.”

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 3.36am on Tuesday, January 9, we were called to a report of a caravan fire at Crimdon Dene Caravan Park.

"Two crews from Peterlee attended to tackle the blaze and left the scene shortly before 4.50am.

"We are supporting Durham Constabulary as part of a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.”