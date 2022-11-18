Caring Hartlepool youngsters to wear Christmas outfits and complete charity walk in aid of baby bank

At least 25 children will don Christmas fancy dress outfits and brave the cold in a charity walk from Brewer’s Fayre, in Maritime Avenue, to Seaton Social Club, in Station Lane, on Sunday, December 4.

It is hoped the event will raise £1,000 for Hartlepool Baby Bank as demand spikes in the run up to Christmas and the cost of living crisis continues.

Organiser Jennifer Shepherd, 36, was spurred into action after seeing a post from the baby bank in October saying over 160 families had been through their doors in just a week.

"It absolutely floored me,” the mum-of-two said.

"This is on our doorstep.”

Jennifer then decided to approach other parents in her son’s year at Holy Trinity Church School – and everyone rallied together.

In just 24 hours, over £600 was raised and the Year 1 youngsters are “really looking forward” to the charity walk.

Jennifer, who is mum of Harry, six, and Isabelle, two, said: "Families are coming to the baby bank, because they need basics. They need nappies, they need formula.

"We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Families are having to decide between eating or heating.”

The brand manager continued: "If we can just make one of these decisions a little bit easier for them, then we’ve done a great thing. If we could just help a handful of families in the run up to Christmas and take one less pressure of them, then I think that’s a great thing. It might raise awareness for the baby bank in general, if nothing else.

"It’s not all about the money, it’s about people being aware that they can donate their toys, old clothes, coats, even simple things like baby vests.”

The walk will be followed by a short celebration for the children at Seaton Social Club, where all goods will be donated.

Jennifer added: “If people can give us a beep as we’re walking, that would be really great for the kids.”

