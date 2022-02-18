Caring seven-year-old's message after picking up 15 bags of dog dirt from Hartlepool street

The seven-year-old girl removed around 15 bags of dog dirt from Queensberry Avenue after spotting the rubbish while she was out with her grandmother.

The youngster was visiting her grandparents in town over the weekend and decided to go on a litter picking in the area on Saturday afternoon.

She came across the pile of bags deposited on the street and used a picker to remove them.

Maja later returned to the street and left a poster.

The youngster, who lives in Edinburgh and takes part in clean ups there as well, later returned to the street with a colourful poster made by herself asking people not to leave poo bags there.

The poster reads: “Please do not drop poo bags here. I picked them up for you.”

Her grandmother said: “She was quite annoyed about these poo bags.”

She added: “She is a very caring little girl. Very lively. She enjoys sports.”

