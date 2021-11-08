Casualty rescued by firefighters after two-vehicle Hartlepool crash

The incident took place near the Travellers Rest pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, at around 7.11pm on Saturday, November 6, with the injured person placed on a spinal board before being taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees by the North East Ambulance Service.

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent two appliances from Hartlepool and Billingham fire stations and the crews remained at the scene until 8.35pm to make the road safe for other users.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said in a statement on Monday: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, at 7.15pm on Saturday evening.

"We dispatched the Medicar, an officer and an ambulance crew and transported one male patient to North Tees Hospital.”

The condition of the casualty is unknown.

