Emergency services temporarily closed a Hartlepool road after a car ploughed into the front of a house earlier today.

At 11.20am on Tuesday, April 15, emergency services were called to Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, following reports that a car had ploughed into the front of a house.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic incident today on Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one duty officer.

"One patient was taken to North Tees hospital."

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “It is believed this was a result of a medical episode.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire appliances were in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool.

"One car crashed into front of property. Crews were on protective standby. We got the stop at 12.39.”