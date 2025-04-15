Casualty taken to hospital after car ploughs into Hartlepool home
At 11.20am on Tuesday, April 15, emergency services were called to Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, following reports that a car had ploughed into the front of a house.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic incident today on Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one duty officer.
"One patient was taken to North Tees hospital."
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “It is believed this was a result of a medical episode.”
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire appliances were in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool.
"One car crashed into front of property. Crews were on protective standby. We got the stop at 12.39.”
