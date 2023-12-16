Casualty taken to hospital after Hartlepool crash
One casualty has been taken to hospital following a crash in Hartlepool earlier this evening.
The crash happened on Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, December 16, just before 4.30pm.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 16.26pm today (December 16) to reports of a collision between a scooter and a vehicle on Balmoral Road, in Hartlepool.
"We sent a paramedic crew and rapid responder who treated one patient for a head injury before taking them to hospital."
Cleveland Police has been approached for comment.