Casualty taken to hospital following Hartlepool crash

One casualty has been taken to hospital following a crash involving three vehicles this morning.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT
It took place at the junction of Catcote Road and Mowbray Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, January 8, at around 8.15am.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident including a blue VW Caddy van, a red Ford Fiesta and a minibus.

The female driver of the van was taken to hospital.

The scene of a crash at the junction of Catcote Road and Marlowe Road in Hartlepool.The scene of a crash at the junction of Catcote Road and Marlowe Road in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police officers temporarily cordoned the road off as they dealt with the incident and have since reopened it to the public.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The 43-year-old woman driving the Caddy van was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with a suspected fracture to her arm.

“The driver of the minibus was reported for summons for driving without due care and attention.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: "We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and two HART crews (Hazardous Area Response Team).”

