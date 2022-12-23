Cause of rush-hour road closure of Hartlepool's Church Street is revealed

Cleveland Fire Brigade have now confirmed that the road was shut on Friday, December 23, while they investigated chimney smoke caused by a log burner.

Three engines from Hartlepool and Salturn were called to the scene at just before 6am with the brigade that the road was closed at 7.45am.

The service initially said in a statement: “We are currently in attendance at an incident at Church Street, Hartlepool.

"This road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Please find alternative routes until further notice.”

The brigade later announced that the road was reopened at around 8.10am.

A second statement later said they were alerted at 5.57am, adding: “Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Saltburn in attendance. Investigating smoke in chimney from log burner. We left the scene before 8.30am.”