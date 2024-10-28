Help is celebrate Hartlepool through our #Loveyour campaign.

Today sees the launch of our #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the many fantastic people, places and characteristics that make Hartlepool so unique.

The initiative, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to Hartlepool and its people.

With your help, we will celebrate everything from favourite pubs to top notch cafes and restaurants, shops, to the best places to unwind and spend time with the family.

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the community afresh and reporting back – but we need also you to share your top local tips.

The historic Headland. Picture by FRANK REID

If you #LoveYour town we want to know what and why.

From perennial favourites, such as the Hartlepool Carnival, our beautiful coastline, attractions including the National Museum of the Royal Navy to the new Soundwave summer concerts at Seaton Carew, tell us your favourite things.

Mail reporter Madeleine Raine, our #LoveYour Hartlepool champion, said: "Growing up by the sea is something I didn't realise was so special until I moved away for university.

"Coming back to live and work here, I realised how lucky I am to live a stone's throw away from the sea and to be able to see all the changes of the season right from my doorstep.

"Being an old fishing port, you can see how proud people are of our coastline and the history it holds."

Keep an eye on the Mail’s Facebook and Twitter pages for opportunities to get involved.

You can also submit your own article about something that makes Hartlepool special in your own words or in a video at https://www.yourworld.net/submit.