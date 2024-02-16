News you can trust since 1877
Some of the Hartlepool salons and their staff featured in the Mail over the years.Some of the Hartlepool salons and their staff featured in the Mail over the years.
Celebrating Hartlepool and East Durham's salon girls

They have been keeping women – and men – looking and feeling great for decades.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:06 GMT

So we thought we would celebrate some of Hartlepool and East Durham’s many hair and beauty salons and their workers from recent years.

Are any of your favourites – past or present – featured here?

See more of our Retro articles and photo galleries here.

The team at the Lister Street salon broke out the bubbly in January 2022 to mark ten years in business. Pictured (left to right): Georgina Waite, Emma Picton, Nicola Wilkinson, Tracy Ryan, Vikki Ryan, Mollie Armstrong and Anna Gorman.

1. Tenth anniversary of Vikki Ryan Salon and Boutique

The team at the Lister Street salon broke out the bubbly in January 2022 to mark ten years in business. Pictured (left to right): Georgina Waite, Emma Picton, Nicola Wilkinson, Tracy Ryan, Vikki Ryan, Mollie Armstrong and Anna Gorman. Photo: UGC

A look back at Sunrise Tanning Salon partners Carole McKenna (left) and Shari Spowart (right) with staff (left to right) Deb Vasey, Gail Temple, Gillian Waller and Julie Bennett in 2013.

2. Sunrise Tanning

A look back at Sunrise Tanning Salon partners Carole McKenna (left) and Shari Spowart (right) with staff (left to right) Deb Vasey, Gail Temple, Gillian Waller and Julie Bennett in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Lynne Devine (centre) with daughter Katie Devine (right) and Carol Jones (left) celebrating 30 years of Shapers hair and beauty salon in 2012. The business opened in York Road, Hartlepool in 1992 before moving to the Bank Chambers in Church Square.

3. Longstanding Hartlepool salon

Lynne Devine (centre) with daughter Katie Devine (right) and Carol Jones (left) celebrating 30 years of Shapers hair and beauty salon in 2012. The business opened in York Road, Hartlepool in 1992 before moving to the Bank Chambers in Church Square. Photo: Kevin Brady

Anna Campbell hair salon on York Road, Hartlepool was voted Salon of the Year by Mail readers in 2015.

4. Anna Campbell

Anna Campbell hair salon on York Road, Hartlepool was voted Salon of the Year by Mail readers in 2015. Photo: Mail

