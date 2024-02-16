So we thought we would celebrate some of Hartlepool and East Durham’s many hair and beauty salons and their workers from recent years.
Are any of your favourites – past or present – featured here?
1. Tenth anniversary of Vikki Ryan Salon and Boutique
The team at the Lister Street salon broke out the bubbly in January 2022 to mark ten years in business. Pictured (left to right): Georgina Waite, Emma Picton, Nicola Wilkinson, Tracy Ryan, Vikki Ryan, Mollie Armstrong and Anna Gorman. Photo: UGC
2. Sunrise Tanning
A look back at Sunrise Tanning Salon partners Carole McKenna (left) and Shari Spowart (right) with staff (left to right) Deb Vasey, Gail Temple, Gillian Waller and Julie Bennett in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Longstanding Hartlepool salon
Lynne Devine (centre) with daughter Katie Devine (right) and Carol Jones (left) celebrating 30 years of Shapers hair and beauty salon in 2012. The business opened in York Road, Hartlepool in 1992 before moving to the Bank Chambers in Church Square. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Anna Campbell
Anna Campbell hair salon on York Road, Hartlepool was voted Salon of the Year by Mail readers in 2015. Photo: Mail