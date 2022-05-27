Seaham Food Festival is set to return on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 with an array of street food, family entertainment and live music.

The Durham County Council-run festival will also feature its signature open air cookery where a host of celebrity stars will providing cookery demonstrations across the two days.

The first celebrity to be announced for Sunday’s cookery stage is TV chef and Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt.

Matt Tebbutt, Cherish Finden, and Chris Bavin (right).

Matt, who currently presents on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, BBC Two’s Best Bites, as well as Food Unwrapped on Channel 4, hopes to inspire and entertain audiences at the festival in August.

Saturday’s cookery stage will also be welcoming multi-award-winning pastry chef and TV judge, Cherish Finden.

Known for her feisty, unique and watchable personality as a judge on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, Cherish has over 20 years of international experience as a pastry chef.

She was also asked by The Telegraph to design a cake for the Queen’s 90th Birthday where she recreated Windsor Castle in cake form, adding details such as the Chapel and the Norman Gate.

And presenter Chris Bavin will be welcomed back to host the cookery theatre and introduce chefs on both Saturday and Sunday.

The festival, which is one of the major events in the Durham’s cultural calendar, is also supporting the county’s current bid to become UK City of Culture 2025, as the final phase begins before the winner is confirmed.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “With just ten weeks to go until Seaham Food Festival returns, we are delighted to announce the first of our celebrity chefs who are ready to inspire and entertain audiences with their first-class cookery skills.