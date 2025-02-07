A group of dance students from Hartlepool have qualified to represent England in this year’s Dance World Cup final in Spain.

Students at KR Dance Studios, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, will represent Team England at the event in Burgos from July 2 until July 10.

Last year, more than 120,000 dancers aged four to 25 from 62 countries took part in the annual competition.

Studios owner Kim Ross said: “This is a real honour because it is very difficult to qualify, especially as a soloist, and it is a fantastic opportunity to represent our country.”

Performing at the competition are Alexis Webster, 12, Phoebe Harrison, 11, Ava Wilkinson, nine, Imogen Stevens, nine, Billy Littlewood, 18, Megan Vazquez-Johnston, 17, Liliana Vazquez-Johnston, nine, Nancy Turnbull, nine, Mia Adams, eight, Emily Lister, seven, Annabelle Bramley, 11, Maggie Mcwilliam, 11, Eliza Brant, 11, and Ava Caldwell, 11.

Kim said: “This is our first year qualifying for Team England.

"We have never tried to qualify in the past, just simply due to being too busy with other projects, but this year felt like a good time to try and we had no expectations of the outcome.

"We entered 15 students altogether and all 15 students qualified in one way or another, so we feel really blessed that the full team will get to travel to Spain together.”

Students will be performing a range of styles including acrobatics and commercial dance, and will be taking part as soloists, trios and groups.

Kim continued: “The students are high as kites and very excited to be able to dance at such a prestigious event, but more than anything, that they will get the opportunity to do it with their friends.

“Getting to Burgos is proving to be a bit of a challenge as there are very few direct flights and the venue is not in a tourist destination, and alongside kit fees and entry fees, the figure for each child is rapidly rising.

"We are looking for local businesses who may be interested in sponsoring the team to go, in exchange for representation on our kit.

"Nothing is too small and we are grateful for every bit of help towards this amazing chance of a lifetime.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor the dancers can contact Kim on 07590 322792.