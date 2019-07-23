Charity cyclists raise over £2,000 for much loved Hartlepool woman who lost cancer battle
More than £2,000 has been raised in memory of a well-loved Hartlepool woman after almost 20 riders completed a coast to coast bike ride over the weekend.
A group of 18 incredible people from Hartlepool Rugby Club took part in the charity cycle ride in memory of beloved friend Karen Shadforth who tragically died on New Year’s Day after a short battle with pancreatic cancer aged just 52.The riders set off from Whitehaven in Cumbria early on Friday morning and three days and 143 miles later arrived at Mayfield Park rugby ground, in Hartlepool, on Sunday.
The team included Karen’s husband, Peter, who took on the challenge along with three support drivers.
Their hard work was worth it raising over £2,300 for the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action so far.
Joanna Kitching, one of the organisers and a friend of Karen, who worked at Santander bank, in York Road, said: “Karen was an amazing lady and a true friend.
“She was so well loved and well liked. People were really touched by her passing.
“To be able to support this charity in her memory is very important; even if we only make a little difference it will be worth it.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The team had lots of pledges of support for the ride including T-shirts and cycling jerseys provided by Pancreatic Cancer Action.
Joanna’s 82-year-old mother sponsored £100 petrol money for one of the support vehicles, while Dignity Funeral Services did the same for the other vehicle.
Hartlepool Rugby Club has been involved in a number of charity bike rides in recent years and previously supported causes including multiple sclerosis, Alice House Hospice and leukaemia.
Annie Whillians, events co-ordinator at Pancreatic Cancer Action said: “This was an incredible challenge that the team took on and such a lovely way to remember Karen.”
The team expressed their thanks to Margaret Lindsay, Dignity Funeral Services, Hartlepool Rugby Club, Pancreatic Cancer Action, SRB Workwear, and Rolls Royce Washington Unite union members for their support.
Pancreatic Cancer Action funds research into early diagnosis, provide medical education programmes, and launch national awareness campaigns.
To donate to the cycle ride team’s page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hpoolrugbyclub