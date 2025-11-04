Over the years, folk in Hartlepool have thrown themselves into local festivities attending big displays and building bonfires in their neighbourhoods to set ablaze.
We take a look back at some of those scenes from yesteryear. Do they spark any memories for you?
1. Elwick village green
For years in from the 1980s to early 2000's Elwick village staged an impressive bonfire that attracted people from all over the town. This picture is from 2009. Photo: TC
2. Building a bonfire
Children build up a bonfire in the Burbank Street area of Hartlepool. The year is unknown. Photo: Mail
3. Sparkling night
Hartlepool Rugby Club also has a strong tradition of staging a public display for Bonfire Night as seen here in 2009. Photo: TC
4. Horden blaze abandoned
In recent years, non-official bonfires have been banned. Council staff dismantle this one in Horden in 2007. Photo: FLR