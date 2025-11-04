Fireworks and bonfire scenes from Hartlepool over the decades.placeholder image
Fireworks and bonfire scenes from Hartlepool over the decades.

Check out these 13 nostalgic Hartlepool bonfire and fireworks photos

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:31 GMT
It’s a night that’s always sure to go with a bang – November 5.

Over the years, folk in Hartlepool have thrown themselves into local festivities attending big displays and building bonfires in their neighbourhoods to set ablaze.

We take a look back at some of those scenes from yesteryear. Do they spark any memories for you?

For years in from the 1980s to early 2000's Elwick village staged an impressive bonfire that attracted people from all over the town. This picture is from 2009.

1. Elwick village green

For years in from the 1980s to early 2000's Elwick village staged an impressive bonfire that attracted people from all over the town. This picture is from 2009. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Children build up a bonfire in the Burbank Street area of Hartlepool. The year is unknown.

2. Building a bonfire

Children build up a bonfire in the Burbank Street area of Hartlepool. The year is unknown. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Rugby Club also has a strong tradition of staging a public display for Bonfire Night as seen here in 2009.

3. Sparkling night

Hartlepool Rugby Club also has a strong tradition of staging a public display for Bonfire Night as seen here in 2009. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
In recent years, non-official bonfires have been banned. Council staff dismantle this one in Horden in 2007.

4. Horden blaze abandoned

In recent years, non-official bonfires have been banned. Council staff dismantle this one in Horden in 2007. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice