Chemical company donates £1,000 to Hartlepool school as part of existing breakfast scheme

Hartlepool chemical engineering firm Exwold Technology is supporting the town’s High Tunstall College of Science in its bid to give more children access to a nutritious breakfast.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST

The scheme will provide a nutritious breakfast for up to 180 students a day and thanks to the support of Exwold the school has now been able to apply for additional funding from the Department of Education to expand its breakfast items to include a variety of options such as bagels, spreads and cereals.

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “This funding will have a significant impact on the well-being and education of our students.”

He added: “It will also make a real different to the community, as no child should have to start their day without a proper meal.”

High Tunstall College of Science breakfast club.
High Tunstall College of Science breakfast club.
High Tunstall College of Science breakfast club.
A spokesperson for Exwold, which is based in Brenda Road, said: “The company believes that education is key to building a better future, and this donation is a small step towards ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

