The scheme will provide a nutritious breakfast for up to 180 students a day and thanks to the support of Exwold the school has now been able to apply for additional funding from the Department of Education to expand its breakfast items to include a variety of options such as bagels, spreads and cereals.

Headteacher Mark Tilling said: “This funding will have a significant impact on the well-being and education of our students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It will also make a real different to the community, as no child should have to start their day without a proper meal.”

High Tunstall College of Science breakfast club.