The casualty was taken from Ellison Street, off Elwick Road, Hartlepool, to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees on Tuesday, September 5, at around 6pm.

Cleveland Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The force said in a statement: “We were called shortly after 6pm on Tuesday 5th September to reports of a collision on Ellison Street in Hartlepool involving a vehicle and a young child.

Emergency services attend an incident in Ellison Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"The child was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees after suffering a minor head injury.”

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 177847.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Wednesday: "We received a call at 5.59pm last night (Tuesday 5 September) to reports of a road traffic incident on Ellison Street in Hartlepool.