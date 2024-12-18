The times have been published by the businesses and the Mail is not responsible for any unexpected changes.
1. ASDA, Marina Way
ASDA is open from 5am until 7pm on Christmas Eve. It is then closed on Christmas Day and back open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tesco, Belle Vue Way
Tesco is open on Christmas Eve from 5am until 7pm. It is then closed on Christmas Day and back open again from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Lidl, Jesmond Gardens
Lidl is open from 7am until 6pm on Christmas Eve. It is closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Morrisons, Clarence Road
Morrisons is open from 10am until 4pm on Christmas Eve. It is then closed on Christmas Day but back open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid
