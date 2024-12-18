Here are 11 of Hartlepool's leading supermarkets and stores and their Christmas opening hours.placeholder image
Christmas is almost here: 11 Hartlepool supermarkets and their opening times this Christmas

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST
Christmas is almost upon us so here are the opening times for Hartlepool’s leading supermarkets and stores.

The times have been published by the businesses and the Mail is not responsible for any unexpected changes.

ASDA is open from 5am until 7pm on Christmas Eve. It is then closed on Christmas Day and back open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day.

ASDA is open from 5am until 7pm on Christmas Eve. It is then closed on Christmas Day and back open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Tesco is open on Christmas Eve from 5am until 7pm. It is then closed on Christmas Day and back open again from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day.

Tesco is open on Christmas Eve from 5am until 7pm. It is then closed on Christmas Day and back open again from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Lidl is open from 7am until 6pm on Christmas Eve. It is closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Lidl is open from 7am until 6pm on Christmas Eve. It is closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Morrisons is open from 10am until 4pm on Christmas Eve. It is then closed on Christmas Day but back open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day.

Morrisons is open from 10am until 4pm on Christmas Eve. It is then closed on Christmas Day but back open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

