Citizens Advice Hartlepool receives £210,000 from the British Gas Energy Trust to tackle fuel poverty
Citizens Advice Hartlepool’s work will be supported over the next two years by £210,000 from the British Gas Energy Trust.
The money will fund the organisation’s efforts to support people across Hartlepool with free and confidential advice and support with debt and energy related issues.
The trust, solely funded by British Gas, has helped millions of people in fuel debt over the last two decades thanks to £200m of funding.
Thirty-eight organisations across the UK have been awarded grants totalling £13 million.
Jessica Taplin, the trust’s chief executive, said: “Our funded money and energy advice services will provide advice and support that address root causes of fuel poverty such as poor money management and home energy inefficiency".
Citizens Advice Hartlepool, based in Park Road, can be contacted via [email protected] or by ringing (01429) 408401.