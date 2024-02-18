Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full Circle, the title of Aled’s new book and tour celebrating his four decade career, comes to the Forum Theatre Billingham on Tuesday, April 2.

Fans will get to enjoy his unmistakable voice, as well as amusingly-told stories from the man synonymous with Classic FM, BBC Radio 2, and BBC TV’s Songs Of Praise.

Aled, who has performed in the world’s most iconic venues, from London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Sydney Opera House, said: “I’ve always felt lucky, having the career I have, but as I get older, I feel that I am so honoured to be living this life.

Aled Jones is coming to Billingham Forum in April.

"I love what I do for a living. I have been so fortunate to be a part of people’s lives for so many years. In fact, I feel almost teary when I think about it.”