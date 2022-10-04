The local Cleveland and Durham District of the Oddfellows friendly society presented the town’s RNLI with £1,000.

Dot Talbot, society provisional grandmaster of Cleveland and Durham district, said: “I’m a great supporter of the RNLI and on behalf of the society we are proud to support the lifeboat station and volunteer crew.

"My family and I have used Hartlepool for its water related events for many years and it’s good to know that the RNLI are there for us should we need them.”

Society Provisional Grandmaster of Cleveland and Durham District Dot Talbot presenting the cheque to Beryl Sherry and Ann Wray (left) of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise branch with RNLI volunteer crewmembers and Oddfellows friendly society members. Photo: Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch chairperson Beryl Sherry welcomed the great support, saying: “This amazing donation from the Oddfellows friendly society will certainly help save lives at sea.