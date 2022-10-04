Cleveland and Durham District of the Oddfellows branch helps Hartlepool RNLI to save lives thanks to generous donation
A charitable friendship group has made a generous donation to Hartlepool’s lifeboat service.
The local Cleveland and Durham District of the Oddfellows friendly society presented the town’s RNLI with £1,000.
Dot Talbot, society provisional grandmaster of Cleveland and Durham district, said: “I’m a great supporter of the RNLI and on behalf of the society we are proud to support the lifeboat station and volunteer crew.
"My family and I have used Hartlepool for its water related events for many years and it’s good to know that the RNLI are there for us should we need them.”
Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch chairperson Beryl Sherry welcomed the great support, saying: “This amazing donation from the Oddfellows friendly society will certainly help save lives at sea.
“The volunteer crew are on call 24/7 and its donations such as this that support us and allow the RNLI to provide us with the best kit and training available.”