On-Call firefighters are members of the community who are paid to respond to emergency calls just like full-time firefighters, but are ‘on call’ rather than employed full-time and based at a fire station.

The brigade is currently holding a recruitment drive, and would particularly welcome applications from people living close to the Headland Community Fire Station.

On-Call firefighters must live within, and be able to respond and arrive within five minutes of their station after being paged during their hours of declared availability.

Cleveland Fire Brigade is looking for people to serve Headland Fire Station. Picture by FRANK REID

No previous experience is needed as comprehensive training is given.

But there are a number of requirements including having a good all round level of fitness, be at least 18 years old at the start of training, and meet fire and rescue services medical standards.

The closing date for applications is February 27.

Apply online at www.northeastjobs.org.uk/job/On_Call_Firefighter/204460

